GREENVILLE, Mich. — A 44-year-old man was arraigned Thursday in Montcalm County District Court on an open murder charge in the death of 28-year-old Holly Luna.

WATCH STORY HERE

Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing investigation

Police initially found Luna and Matthew Duane Jackson with serious stab wounds during a traffic stop on Nov. 2. Luna died at the scene, and Jackson was later arrested in connection with her death.

Molly Luna

The Greenville Department of Public Safety said it received a call from one of Luna’s relatives in Arkansas. The relative told police Luna had called and said Jackson was assaulting her.

Daren Bower

“We were advised to investigate this to determine what the actual incident was; our officers took that call and began to do the investigation, which led us to checking different residences here in the city of Greenville,” said Greenville Department of Public Safety Director Brian Blomstrom.

Using cameras, police found video of an altercation between Luna and Jackson at the intersection of Lafayette and Washington streets.

“We picked them up on camera coming down M57 or Washington in the city and observed some type of struggle occurring actually right out here in front of our department as they were stopped at the light," said Greenville Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Darren Jones.

Daren Bower

Police said Jackson then turned north and left Greenville. He was next seen at a home on Gillman Avenue near Lincoln Lake, where he asked a woman for help. The woman called 911, but Jackson left before deputies arrived.

Daren Bower

Soon afterward, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office found Jackson and Luna on 18 Mile Road near Pine Lake Road. Both had serious stab wounds.

Deputies attempted to save Luna using an automated external defibrillator and CPR, but she died at the scene.

Daren Bower

Jackson was flown by Aero Med to Corewell Health in downtown Grand Rapids, where he was arrested in Luna’s death.

“To be able to determine that this incident, these two crime scenes became one scene or one investigation, and to work smoothly, everything was very efficient, and there was a lot of communication back and forth, and we were able to wrap this up with the arrest being made within 48 hours of the incident,” Blomstrom said.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

Jackson is also charged with carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and is being held without bond.

Luna’s family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses. CLICK HERE for a link to the page.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube