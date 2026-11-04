CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Rockford schools already use a tiered system to give students extra help with reading and math, but Lakes Elementary School is taking that approach a step further by using it to help students build character and positive behavior through a program called “dens.”



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Lakes Elementary builds community through student ‘dens’

Lakes Elementary has six dens made up of students from all grades. Each den has its own color and unique chant.

For students, the groups provide an opportunity to meet classmates of all ages outside their usual circles.

Daren Bower

“It's really fun to it's very fun to have to make new friends and see other people,” third grader Nick Kading said.

Third grader Everett Parniske said the program also helps students make friends across grade levels.

“I think it's a really good idea. So, it's not just your friends with kids your age; you can be friends with anybody,” said Parniske.

Daren Bower

Lakes Elementary School Principal Matt Zokoe started the program three years ago to help students with behavioral and character traits.

“I want our fifth graders to be the role models for those third graders, and I want those fourth graders to be those role models for those second graders, and along the way, hopefully, we can build upon our overall goals of satisfying and making this a strong school community where we all care about one another and the building and each other's behavior.”

Daren Bower

The dens meet twice a month for activities designed to build community. Students also earn points as their dens compete against one another.

Fifth grader Lexi Nash said the setup allows younger students to learn from older students.

“I think it helps the younger kids because they get an opportunity to learn from the fifth graders, which I think is a really nice opportunity, because I didn't get that opportunity as a kid.”

Daren Bower

Zokoe said interaction among students of different ages is a key part of the program.

“It builds connection, and not only that connection, but community, and community is the biggest thing that I want to continue to drive because I want our fifth graders to be the role models for those third graders, and I want those fourth graders to be those role models for those second graders.”

Daren Bower

Students said they are also learning lessons from one another.

“It helped me a lot because now I know how to be more mature and stuff,” fifth grader Hannah Nash said.

During November, the dens will focus on accountability and integrity, said Zokoe.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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