SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County is accepting applications from bow hunters for limited access to hunt in select county parks this fall as part of a deer population management program.



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Kent County opens some parks to bow hunters for deer management

The county has opened more than 1,100 acres of parkland to a small group of bow hunters. The program, which has been in operation for over 20 years, will randomly select just under 50 hunters from those who apply for permits.

Daren Bower

Long Lake Park is among the participating locations, offering 100 acres of hunting area according to Park Manager Josh Matzen, who is also a bow hunter.

"There are a lot of deer over there, and there really is no one else using that section of the park," Matzen said.

The park manager said the location provides good hunting opportunities despite nearby competition.

Daren Bower



"It is fairly a high population area. We also have state land nearby, so it does get hunted heavily on the state land. But there are still a lot of deer," Matzen said.

County officials say the program serves multiple purposes beyond recreation by helping with the size of the deer herd.

Daren Bower

"We have a lot of undeveloped, lightly used land, and it's a way to provide another recreational opportunity on that land that's not being used for much else. Also, with the overpopulation of deer in Kent County, it gives us a chance to participate in trying to solve that issue," Matzen said.

Daren Bower

Hunters interested in participating must apply for permits through the county. Information about participating parks and the application process is available online.

For a link to see the participating parks and to apply, CLICK HERE.

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