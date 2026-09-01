How Rockford Schools is investing in literacy with daily reading activities

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — With more than $500 million allocated in this year's Michigan school budget to improve literacy across the state, Rockford Public Schools is putting those resources to work with comprehensive reading programs.



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Rockford Schools invest in literacy with daily reading activities

At Edgerton Trails Elementary School, students receive 90-120 minutes of literacy activities every day as part of the district's effort to help children become successful readers.

Six-year-old Ruby and 7-year-old Oliver are among the students who enjoy selecting their own books to read.

Daren Bower

"I like to read because it can help you learn," Oliver said.

Ruby agreed, saying she likes reading "because I learn new stuff."

Staff at Edgerton Trails Elementary School emphasize the importance of making reading enjoyable for students.

Daren Bower

"Students having a love of learning is sometimes a deal breaker when it comes to literacy acquisition," said Sarah Rothenthaler, instructional coach. "When kids can choose books that they love to read and read over and over again, that helps them develop their reading fluency."

Rockford Schools uses a three-tiered support system to ensure students keep up with their grade level, according to Rothenthaler.

"We want students to get that support before they get too far behind," she said. "And if a student does have some areas that are behind, we have that safety guard of tier three support that will allow them for some remediation and reteaching."

Daren Bower

In addition to literacy coaches, Edgerton Trails employs reading interventionists who work with students before they fall too far behind.

"A student might get pulled for 20 to 45 minutes a day, and that teacher is doing a prescribed reading intervention with the students," said Shannon Ouellette, Edgerton Trails Elementary principal.

Daren Bower

Ouellette said the school's collaborative approach ensures students read at the correct level.

"We need to give them support from our coaches so that if they need assistance, they need help with a student who's struggling," she said. "I feel like our team approach around all learners is what helps our kids to be successful."

At Edgerton Trails Elementary School, teachers meet individually with students every six weeks to ensure no one falls through the cracks.

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