ROCKFORD, Mich. — With Thanksgiving over and the Christmas shopping season underway, downtown Rockford was bustling with shoppers looking for gifts despite cold, wet weather. Many were taking advantage of weekend sales.



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Holiday shoppers support local businesses in downtown Rockford

Cindy Gomery and her daughter, Megan Gomery, drove in from Grand Rapids to shop.

“Because it's so much to look at and so much fun down here today. Yeah, it's just a lot of different stores, unique things in each store,” Cindy Gomery said.

Daren Bower

Megan Gomery said the sales and unique offerings made shopping in Rockford appealing.

“It's no more expensive than shopping online for anything these days, especially with all the sales and stuff that they're offering around here, with just a unique edge to the offerings Rockford has.”

Daren Bower

One of the busy stores was Soaring Suds and Nera Wix, where customers could make custom candles or buy handmade bath and body products.

“It was crazy. It was chaotic in the best way. It's always so fun,” Paige Mitchell said.

Paige Mitchell said the holiday season is especially important for the business.

Daren Bower

“This time of year is kind of what brings us up and keeps us going for the next part of the year. So, it's super important to shop local. We so appreciate our community and all of the people who do kind of just rally around us and really appreciate what we do.”

Lynne Blondell brought her children to pick up a few presents, including gifts they could make themselves.

“My wonderful neighbor over here said, 'Let's go make some candles,' So, we decided to make gifts for teachers, parents, grandparents,” Lynne Blondell said.

Daren Bower

Wyatt Blondell said making the gifts himself adds something special.

“It makes it better, instead of just buying some on your own and then just giving it to them, since it's more special making it on your own to give it to them.”

Co-owner Mike Classen said the next few weeks could make or break the business’s year.

Daren Bower

“The winter season for us is really what carries us through the beginning part of the year, because you know January, February things slow down after Christmas, and yeah, so it's very important for us in these next few weeks.”

Many downtown Rockford stores, including Soaring Suds, will have sales throughout the weekend.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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