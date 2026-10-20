CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A former Cedar Springs student has purchased the town's Subway restaurant where he worked his first job as a teenager.

Seth Coxon began working at the restaurant in 2008. Eighteen years later, he is back behind the counter as the location’s owner.

Watch Daren Bower's report in the video player below:

Former Cedar Springs student buys the Subway where he had his first job

“Kind of come in full circle. I actually told my parents back in the day that I wanted to own a store someday, and as soon as this one came up for sale, I was like, 'I got to talk to the owner about this and get it,'" Coxon said.

Daren Bower

Coxon was in his 20s when he purchased his first Subway franchise. The Cedar Springs restaurant became his sixth location.

Daren Bower

“I'm very hands-on. For me, I'm motivated — I'm here. I want to, you know, get these sales up, give the community something they can be really proud of," Coxon said.

Coxon said the restaurant had a reputation for not being fully stocked before he purchased it. He said managers at his locations now work together to share products when one store is running short.

Daren Bower

“We now have all the products we need, and with having six other — five other locations, all my managers work together to be able to get any product they're short on; they just share," Coxon said.

After working as a sandwich artist and manager before becoming an owner, Coxon said he wants to serve as a role model for his employees.

Daren Bower

“I've done all the stuff they've done. So I can relate to them very well too, and know what they struggle with, where they need help on," Coxon said. "And actually, one of my pet peeves is not making a pretty sandwich.”

Coxon said sales have increased since he bought the store in early October. He also said the Cedar Springs community has welcomed him back.

“The Cedar Springs community, they're all supportive of each other. I just got in here last week — Wednesday. Since Wednesday, till now, everyone's just been so nice and great," Coxon said.

Daren Bower

Coxon wants customers to know the restaurant has changed under his ownership. He said returning to the store feels like coming home.

“Call it corny, but I literally felt like I'm at home. Like, I literally told my dad and mom too. I'm like, 'I love this store.' Like every day I come in here, I have a hard time leaving — I just literally feel like I'm at home when I'm here," Coxon said.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Cedar Springs restaurant. Customers can receive $1 off any footlong sub and a free cookie during the event.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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