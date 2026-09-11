CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — For the first time since the 1970's, the historic Kent Theatre in downtown Cedar Springs is showing a first-run movie on its national opening weekend, while keeping its ticket prices at just $3.



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First-run movies hit Cedar Springs theater at unbeatable prices

The theater, a fixture in the community, typically shows second-run and classic films.

“It was originally built in 1880 as a Hubbard Opera House,” said Perry Hopkins, a trustee for the Cedar Springs Theatrical Association. “Later it was a dance hall, and then it became a theater.”

Daren Bower

Just 29 years ago, the building was being used for storage.

“Somebody thought it was a great place to have a garage. They had boats stored in here, trucks, and a bunch of other stuff, and it was a mess,” Hopkins said.

A nonprofit, the Cedar Springs Theatrical Association, purchased the building and restored it. Hopkins said the theater has become a place where generations can connect.

Daren Bower

“There are a lot of grandparents that love to bring their grandkids to see movies that they haven't seen in 20 years, and now they can see it on the big screen,” he said.

This weekend, the theater is showing "The Runner," a new film from Angel Studios. The studio is allowing the small theater to show the movie at a second-run rate, bypassing the usual waiting period.

Daren Bower

“Typically, the movie studios make us wait six to eight weeks, sometimes longer, before we can even play them on our screen,” Hopkins said. “For us to be able to offer to the public a three-dollar movie ticket for a first-run movie, I think, is phenomenal.”

The theater is also showing the recently released movie "Brink of War."

Daren Bower

With the nearest cinema a half-hour drive away, Hopkins emphasized the importance of providing an affordable and local movie-going experience, complete with "old-style prices" like a large popcorn for $4.

“Being able to offer them $3 tickets, affordable concessions, you know, and they get the chance to see a first-run movie on the screen, and there are a lot of them. They wait until we have a movie because they just can't afford to go to the big cinemas,” Hopkins said.

Daren Bower

"Brink of War" and "The Runner" will be shown this weekend only. The theater will begin showing "The Odyssey" on Sept. 18.

For a link to the theater's full schedule, CLICK HERE.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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