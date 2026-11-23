ROCKFORD, Mich. — The expansion of the Krause Memorial Library is complete, more than a year after the project broke ground in summer 2025. The library will reopen Saturday morning following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.



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Expanded Krause Memorial Library ready to reopen after more than a year of construction

The renovated building features a new lobby with natural light and exposed bricks from the library’s original walls.

“It is full of wonder and excitement and learning and play, and I can't wait to see the children all in here enjoying the special features of this room,” Library Director Jennifer German said.

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Children now have their own space, while the junior section has been moved from a cramped area into a separate room, and teens also have dedicated rooms featuring computers and study areas.

“We love that the teens are here and using the library. And we really wanted to give them their own space to enjoy while they're here,” German said.

Daren Bower

The expansion also includes additional space and reading areas, including a former entrance that has been converted into a quiet reading room.

During construction, crews changed plans to preserve historical features that were originally expected to be demolished. Those features include built-in bookshelves and the restored 1937 lobby.

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“Working with the construction crew did pivot mid-project, and thankfully we were able to save this, and it turned out to be quite an asset, I think, for the new library to complement the new with the old,” Rockford City Manager Thad Beard said.

Rockford Mayor Tammy Bergstrom said she looks forward to using the new reading areas and seeing the community enjoy the expansion.

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“In these times, the library has taken on an expanded role of importance in the community, and I'm so proud of our community for stepping up,” Bergstrom said.

German said the library is an important resource for the Rockford community and that she is excited to see residents take advantage of the expanded building.

“When you see the finished product, it's spectacular. It's very exciting. It's another chapter in Rockford's history, and it was worth every inconvenience, every bit of hard work that was put into it,” German said.

Daren Bower

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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