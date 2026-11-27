CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Volunteers with City Impact spent Thanksgiving serving meals and providing companionship to people in the Cedar Springs community during the outreach ministry’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.



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City Impact brings the Cedar Springs community together for Thanksgiving

Michelle Homrich, a City Impact volunteer, has helped put on the dinner since it began six years ago.

“It's all in our heart. We all want to help our community and serve. And each year it seems to be getting harder and harder. Money's tight, so we're here to help anybody that needs it.”

Daren Bower

City Impact believes a community should take care of its neighbors and wants to be a service to Cedar Springs.

“Everyone needs to know that they're loved and taken care of, that we all have each other's backs. You don't have to be alone,” Michelle Homrich said.

Daren Bower

Jay Mead, another City Impact volunteer, said the dinner gives people a place to go for Thanksgiving if they don't have somewhere else to go.

“We're here for people who don't have a family to come to Thanksgiving or can't afford a meal for Thanksgiving, and we offer them, you know, an option to come here and eat and make new family.”

Daren Bower

The outreach ministry hoped to give around 100 neighbors a meal and companionship.

Tim Stanley drove from his home in Howard City to spend Thanksgiving with other people.

Daren Bower

“I didn't have any family left here in the state of Michigan, so it was important for me just to get in here and be around other people and eat and not isolate.”

It was Tim Stanley’s first time attending City Impact’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“This is the first time I've been here to City Impact for the dinner, and I think it's really an awesome thing. I didn't even know it was something that they did; I found out from a friend.”

Daren Bower

Crystal Thomas was also thankful for the dinner. She and her four children are currently homeless and staying in their vehicle.

“It's really good. I believe it gives people hope again. It gives them a chance to be with a family as a community. They love it. The food is great, absolutely great. They're very loving people here.”

CLICK HERE for more information about City Impact and its programs.

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