CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — After years of dialysis, a Cedar Springs woman is getting creative in her search for a kidney donor.

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Cedar Springs woman turns to newspaper ad in search for kidney donor

Approximately 90,000 people are waiting for a kidney, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. Denise Graves is among them and is hoping an advertisement in the Rockford Squire will help her find the donor she needs.

“June 22nd, 2022, was my first day of dialysis.”

For the last four years, Denise Graves has needed a machine to filter her blood because her kidneys are failing. Her kidney disease resulted from complications from diabetes.

Denise Graves

“I do three days a week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, for three and a half hours.”

The process can be painful.

“What really hurts the most is those needles going in my arm three times a week. They're, and they're big.”

Denise Graves

Denise Graves is now in stage 5 renal failure and is waiting for a new kidney, either from a deceased or living donor.

“It's a wait game. You just wait until they contact you. It's scary, and it's exciting all at the same time.”

To improve her chances of finding a donor, Denise Graves’ sister-in-law, who works for the Rockford Squire, placed a free advertisement on the back page of the newspaper asking for a living donor.

Daren Bower

“If I just sit here and wait for the phone to ring to call me for a kidney, you know, I need to do something to help this along. You know, how are people going to know if you don't get the word out?”

Denise Graves hopes the publicity will lead to a new kidney and allow her to stop dialysis.

Daren Bower

“It’s going to be a very emotional day for sure, for sure. But I'm really excited about it. It's like getting a new life. I'm going to have a new life.”

If you are interested in helping Denise, you can contact her by email at niece0119@gmail.com

For more information on donating a kidney, CLICK HERE.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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