CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A Cedar Springs child care center director says she is fighting a state violation stemming from children playing in rain puddles and does not plan to change the center’s approach to outdoor play.



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Cedar Springs child care center disputes state violation over children playing in puddles

Jennifer Frodell, director of The Village Learning Center, said the center emphasizes giving children opportunities to spend time outside and experience their neighborhood.

“The learning center is a childcare center and a senior center, but we're also just very much a big part of our community.”

Daren Bower

When asked why exposing children to the outdoors is important, Frodell said:

“It's what we are taught to do as early childhood educators, and that's what we try to focus on: letting them get dirty, letting them have all the sensory experiences.”

The Village Learning Center

Last June, Frodell allowed children at the center to play in puddles left behind by an earlier rainstorm.

“So, we let the kids go outside and splash around in it, sit in it, play in it. They had a blast.

Frodell said the center posted pictures from the day on Facebook, and someone who saw the post made an anonymous tip to the state’s child care licensing bureau. Licensing officials later investigated.

The Village Learning Center

“Licensing then came out for an investigation. They saw that there was no puddle any longer on the playground, and we thought that was going to be the end of it.”

Frodell said she believed the matter was closed until five months later, when it was time to renew the center’s insurance, and she was told the case remained open.

“The complaint was that they defined it as standing water, and that there could be bacteria and parasites and whatnot that could cause diarrhea, nausea, all sorts of things.”

The Village Learning Center

The state wants the center to write a corrective action plan to close the case, but Frodell said she will not do so.

“I do not believe that we have done anything wrong, and I'm not going to write something that says that I'm not going to allow kids to play out in puddles. That's what our program does. That's why the parents choose us, and that's why we have the waiting list that we do.”

Frodell said the violation is not serious enough for the center to lose its child care license, but she would like the matter resolved soon. She said two local state legislators are looking into the issue.

Daren Bower

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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