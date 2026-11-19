ROCKFORD, Mich. — As cold weather approaches and outdoor golf courses close for the season, 24/7 Golf Rockford offers golfers a place to keep playing all winter.



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24/7 Golf Rockford brings year-round indoor golf to a former drugstore

The indoor golf facility is located inside a closed drugstore on 10 Mile Road. Jason Block and his son, Weston Block, thought the building would be the perfect space for indoor golf.

“When someone walks in for the first time, they're going to see it's not going to look like a Rite Aid anymore,” Jason Block said.

Daren Bower

The location features six Trackman golf simulator bays where golfers can play championship courses from around the world, practice on the range, or play unique games.

“There are all kinds of fun ways to both practice and have fun,” Jason Block said.

The facility was designed to welcome everyone.

Daren Bower

“We wanted it to be an inviting space that kind of feels like a cigar lounge sort of a feel, that dark, and yet I have light. I can see what I need to see,” Jason Block said.

The simulators also allow golfers to keep working on their game during Michigan winters.

Daren Bower

“Winter in Michigan, you know, can be a situation where people are dormant in their golf game for six months, and so this is a great opportunity for people to come into practice, to play, to have fun with friends,” Jason Block, co-owner of 24/7 Golf, said.

Weston Block, also a co-owner, said the technology can provide golfers with feedback on their swings.

“Yeah, undoubtedly, you can see where your club face is hitting the ball every single shot on the program. So it definitely can give you real-life feedback.”

Daren Bower

Jason Block said 24/7 Golf will also host golf leagues, and he hopes high school golf teams will use the facility to practice during the winter.

“Instead of picking up the clubs for the first time in early March, this will be a great opportunity, and I'm sure coaches will be pretty excited about having their players practicing in the off-season as March rolls around.

Weston Block said golf simulators are also helping more people in his generation discover the sport.

Daren Bower

“Man, I love to see the sport of golf grow, and I think being indoors and just having real-life courses, it just builds that much excitement around it.”

24/7 Golf Rockford is holding a grand opening on Saturday, November 21, from 10 AM to 8. The event will feature discounted one-hour bookings, contests, and prizes.

For more information or to schedule a time, CLICK HERE.

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