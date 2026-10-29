More reward money is now being offered for information as police try to solve the shooting death of Angel Marie Curtis.

Kalamazoo Public Safety investigators say the 30-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while sitting in a vehicle on Florence Street back on August 22.

Watch the latest in the video player below:

Reward increases for information in shooting death of Angel Marie Curtis

The Gun Lake Tribe has now helped increase the Silent Observer reward to up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Investigators say even a small piece of information could help.

Anyone with information is asked to call 269-337-8139.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line: 269-343-2100 or at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

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