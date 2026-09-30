Reported car break-in leads to deadly confrontation in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — A reported car break-in ended with a deadly confrontation in Portage Wednesday morning.

A homeowner on Cedarcrest tells police he heard someone breaking into a vehicle in his driveway around 3 a.m. The homeowner went outside and confronted a 51-year-old man from Kalamazoo.

That man reportedly pulled out a knife. The homeowner allegedly stabbed the man to death during the struggle.

The homeowner is being interviewed by investigators.

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