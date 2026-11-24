BYRON CENTER TOWNSHIP — A rezoning request for nearly 24 acres could make way for a Meijer store near Byron Center. Some neighbors are circulating a petition and asking township officials to address their concerns before making a decision.

Part of the 23.65-acre property is zoned commercial, and the rest is zoned residential. If the request is approved, the entire site would be zoned commercial. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 17 said they had also heard a gas station could be part of the development.

Shannon Cabaj, who lives near the property, estimates 15 to 20 homes are close to the site. She said she wants township officials to hear directly from the people who would live next to the development.

“This isn’t about a Meijer store coming in. Everybody likes Meijer,” Cabaj said. “But it’s more about listening to the community, hearing the concerns, and providing answers to the people that live here.”

Cabaj said she’s concerned about noise, safety at the nearby intersection and whether a commercial development could affect home values.

Some neighbors hope to bring their petition to the Planning Commission’s Dec. 21 meeting. Other residents who spoke with FOX 17 encouraged their neighbors to read the rezoning request and bring questions to the commission.

The Planning Commission is expected to discuss the rezoning request Dec. 21. If commissioners recommend approval, the request would go to the Township Board, which could take it up in January.

