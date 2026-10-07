Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park searching for stolen entrance sign

SILVER CITY, Mich. — The Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Silver City wants its entrance sign back.

The state park posted on social media that the iconic Porcupine Mountains sign was taken sometime between the night of October 3 and the early morning hours of October 4.

The search is now on to bring the beloved sign home.

The state park said law enforcement has been notified.

“This isn’t just any sign — it’s ICONIC! It’s the spot so many visitors stop to photograph when they arrive at the Porkies. Generations of visitors have memories with this sign, and we want it back where it belongs!” - the post reads in part.

Anyone with information is asked to call Porcupine Mountains Park Headquarters at 906-885-5275, ext. 0, or the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department at 906-884-4901.

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