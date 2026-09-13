Police seek help after man shot, killed at Benton Township apartment complex

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXMI) — Police are asking for help with identifying a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Benton Township on Friday.

Police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of Blossom Lane and Concord Road at the Blossom Acres Housing Complex, which is near Highland Avenue and S. Martin Luther King Dr.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound. First responders provided aid and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Benton Township police at 269-925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. Information can also be sent to the Benton Township Police Department Facebook page.

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