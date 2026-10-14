Police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen in Wayland City Park

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 13.

The Wayland City Police Department said October Vanwagoner was last seen at Wayland City Park and was last heard from in the Hastings, Michigan, area.

No one has reportedly been able to make contact with her since.

October is described as a white female, about 5’5” and 215 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

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