Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating early morning shooting that sent woman to hospital in Wyoming

Wyoming police department public safety cruiser.png
FOX 17
Wyoming police department public safety cruiser.png
Posted

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are investigating an early morning shooting on Leisure Drive Southwest near Clyde Park Avenue that sent a woman to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m.

Police have not released the woman's name or any information on a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your reporter