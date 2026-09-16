Police investigating early morning shooting that sent woman to hospital in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are investigating an early morning shooting on Leisure Drive Southwest near Clyde Park Avenue that sent a woman to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m.

Police have not released the woman's name or any information on a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department.

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