Police investigating after teen shot at party in Portage on Saturday

A teen is recovering after being shot at a party in Portage over the weekend, police said Monday.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said officers responded to Bronson Hospital in the early morning of October 24 after a 17-year-old from Kalamazoo arrived with a gunshot wound.

Police said the teen reported that he was attending a party when he heard a “pop” and realized he had been struck in the leg. He told officers that friends transported him to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

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