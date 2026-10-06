Police investigating after 18-year-old woman attacked in Niles

NILES, Mich. — Police are investigating after a reported assault and attempted sexual assault in Niles on Sunday evening.

The Niles Police Department said an 18-year-old woman reported being attacked while she was walking in the area of 9th Street and Decker Street around 11:07 p.m.

The victim told police she had seen a vehicle in the area earlier and later saw the same vehicle following her on 9th Street.

According to police, the victim reported that the suspect then got out of the vehicle, physically assaulted her, and attempted to remove her clothes. The victim said she fought back and the suspect left when a bystander intervened after hearing her screams.

Police said the suspect tried to hit the bystander with his vehicle as he left.

According to police, a Berrien County Sheriff’s deputy helped track a vehicle described by the victim using a Flock camera system. Police later took a 28-year-old man into custody on an unrelated warrant.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Niles Police Department.

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