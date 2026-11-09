Police ask for public's help to find missing 84-year-old woman in Calhoun County

Calhoun County emergency services has issued a missing persons alert for an 84-year-old woman last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Elizabeth Hinchman, pictured below, was last seen in the area of Burr Oak St. and Kingsbury in the village of Athens around 4:30 p.m.

She was last seen in a green hooded sweatshirt and possibly a tan garden-like hat.

If located please contact Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or dial 911 directly.

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