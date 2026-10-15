Police: 14-year-old hit, killed crossing Chicago Drive in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A 14-year-old died after a driver struck them while crossing Chicago Drive in Grandville, according to Grandville Police.

Police say the teen was crossing Chicago Drive near Canal Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday night when an eastbound driver hit them.

Paramedics transported the teen to a hospital, where they later died.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Investigators say speed and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the crash. Police continue to investigate.

The teen's identity has not been released.

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