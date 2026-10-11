Plane lands on freeway shoulder in Flint Township after mechanical failure

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A plane made an emergency landing on a freeway shoulder in Flint Township after a mechanical failure, police said Saturday afternoon.

The single-engine plane landed on I-69 near I-75. Police say the pilot was making a descent toward Bishop International Airport when the engine stalled after a mechanical failure.

No injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged.

Flint Township police, airport authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

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