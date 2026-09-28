Pine Trails ready to welcome Dix Street elementary students after fire

Students at Dix Street Elementary will officially begin at Pine Trails Elementary on Wednesday following a fire last week.

School officials said that they will affectionately refer to the school as "Dix Street West Elementary," and thanked the organizations that have contributed school supplies for students at the new school.

Watch Fox 17's previous reporting on this fire in the video below:

'I miss them, and I miss my classmates': Otsego school fire leaves students without a classroom

The district made the decision to move to the school so that the community could remain unified in a single building.

"After considering many generous options from across our community, we arrived at the choice that keeps our Dix Street family together while providing the most consistent educational, behavioral, and logistical experience for our students,” said Otsego Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Christie Robinson.

Pine Trails has been vacant since July following the opening of the new Allegan Elementary School.

However, the district said Pine Trails was in incredible condition, and teams have worked to prepare that site. That included deep-cleaning the facility, refreshing the playgrounds with fresh mulch and outfitting classrooms.