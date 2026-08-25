Person dies in single-vehicle crash on Grand Rapids' southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person died Monday night after a car crashed into a tree on Grand Rapids' southeast side.

Officers responded to the intersection of Plymouth and Robinson Road around 11 p.m., where they found the vehicle.

Despite efforts from first responders, the occupant died at the scene. Their name has not been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Anthony Bailey at abailey@grcity.us.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer via their phone line (616.774.2345), website, or app.

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