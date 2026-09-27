Passenger killed, driver rescued from fiery I-96 crash involving semi-truck in Wright Township

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Wright Township Sunday morning left one person dead and another seriously hurt.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 27 after a semi-truck merged onto westbound I-96 at the Ironwood Drive on-ramp.

A driver in an Infiniti tried to pass the semi on the shoulder, deputies said, but he struck an unoccupied pickup truck. The Infiniti was then hit by the semi and caught fire when it came to a stop in the median.

Deputies and bystanders were able to pull the driver, a 23-year-old man from Custer, from the car. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to a release.

They pulled the passenger from the car, but the passenger died at the scene. Deputies say he wasn't wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the semi wasn't hurt.

The highway was closed for several hours while crews were on scene.

The victim's name hasn't been released yet. The sheriff's office is still notifying family.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube