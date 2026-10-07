Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman with dementia

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

The sheriff's office says Mary Roe, 75, of Georgetown Township was last seen leaving her residence there on Tuesday around 1:45 p.m. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black T-shirt, and sunglasses.

She is believed to be driving a Grey 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Michigan Registration 24ABC7.

According to the sheriff's office, Roe suffers from dementia and is considered a missing endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.