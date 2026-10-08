Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in fatal Olive Township crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Colo. — An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured and another person was killed following a three-vehicle crash in Olive Township Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened at approximately 2:54 p.m. in the area of 96th Ave. and Tyler Street, said Ottawa County Captain Jacob Sparks.

It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred, only that the deputy was one of the parties involved, Sparks added. Multiple units were on scene investigating.

Michigan State Police is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said they would provide details on the deputy's condition at a later time, a spokesperson for the agency told FOX17.

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