Ottawa County deputy & K-9 partner injured after patrol car crashes while responding to call

An Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputy and his K-9 partner were injured after a patrol vehicle crashed while responding to a call early Friday morning.

According to the OCSO, the deputy was responding to a call for a person expressing homicidal ideations when the patrol car crashed.

It happened just after 4 a.m. in the area of Chicago Drive near Byron Road in Zeeland Township. Lights and sirens were activated.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital and treated with moderate injuries and is expected to recover. The K-9 was treated by a veterinarian and is expected to recover.

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