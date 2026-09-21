Otsego High School students return to class after threat canceled homecoming dance

OTSEGO, Mich. — Otsego High School students are back in class Monday after a threat forced the cancellation of their homecoming dance over the weekend.

School administrators learned about the potential safety threat Saturday afternoon and canceled the dance out of an abundance of caution.

Police say the campus is now secure and there are no safety concerns. The threat was targeted at specific individuals rather than the entire student body, and those impacted have already been notified.

The Otsego Police Department is investigating the source of the threat.

High school administrators plan to share a new date for the dance later this week.

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