ON STRIKE: Bradford White workers walk off the job in Middleville

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich — More than 1,200 workers walked off the job at Bradford White Corporation in Middleville at midnight after contract negotiations broke down.

Members of UAW Local 1002 went on strike at the large manufacturing facility. The union members build water heaters for the company.

The union said the strike could have been avoided if the employer had offered a fair agreement. Union leaders said the company needs to recognize the hard work and sacrifices of its members.

Union leaders are now asking the public to join the picket line or make a donation to support the workers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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