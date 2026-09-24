Officials identify woman found dead in Cass County field in August

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXMI) — Officials have identified the woman found dead in a field in Cass County’s Volinia Township on August 13.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police have identified the woman as 40-year-old Amber Star Laylin.

Laylin’s body was found in the area of McKenzie Street and Churchill Street.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-1560 or the Michigan State Police Niles Post at 269-657-6081.

The investigation is ongoing.

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