Oceana County officials are expected to continue the search for a 74-year-old woman who was last heard from around November 14.

Deputies were called to the home of Mary Lewallen on West Garfield Road in Shelby on Tuesday after a bus driver with the Oceana Council on Aging reported she hadn't answered the door for two days.

Investigators say Lewallen regularly walks in the woods behind her home and was seen recently picking berries from trees.

Search crews spent much of Tuesday looking for her but did not find her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should reach out to the Oceana County Sheriff's Office.

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