New McLaren facility to be named after Tom Izzo and family

LANSING, Mich. — The Gillespie Group announced that the new Medical Service Building for McLaren Greater Lansing will be named after Tom Izzo, the Michigan State University men's basketball head coach, and his family.

The Izzo Family Medical Center, which will be located in the University Health Park, will open in June 2023.

According to the hospital's website, "the naming opportunity was presented to the Izzo family to honor the positive contributions they have made in the community over the past 27 years. The building will house three groups that will provide access to faster and innovative services - McLaren Greater Lansing, MSU Healthcare, and Corewell Health’s Helen Devos Children’s hospital – another positive contribution to the region."

The building signage is set to be displayed later this week on the 60,400 square-foot building.

“Tom, Lupe and their family have brought so much to the community that will continue impact the region for decades,” said Pat Gillespie, the founder and CEO of Gillespie Group. “Their involvement in this development that will serve so many, continues to affirm their commitment to make positive contributions to the region.”

In the past, Izzo has been a fierce proponent of physical, mental and emotional health not only for his family and basketball team but for the entire community.

“The collaboration of expertise between McLaren, MSU Healthcare, Corewell Health and Gillespie Group is a great example of the work needed to advance and secure our community’s well being,” said Izzo.

“Having our family be a part of this development in support of bringing the innovative medical services to impact the region for generations to come is an honor," Lupe Izzo said.