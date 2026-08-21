Muskegon woman dies after 2-car crash in Egelston Township

A 44-year-old Muskegon woman is dead after a two-car crash in Egelston Township.

Deputies say the woman was driving on Evanston Avenue Thursday night when she ran a stop sign at the intersection of Maple Island Road.

Another vehicle struck her car in the intersection. She later died at the hospital.

Two people in the other car were injured but are expected to recover.

Investigators are still working to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The woman's name has not been released.

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