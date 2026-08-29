Multiple overnight fires investigated in Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating whether five overnight from Friday into early Saturday were intentionally set, according to a KDPS news release.

The fires were on the city's northeast side.

During a 6-hour period, KDPS responded to:

-A trash can fire along the 700 block of N. Burdick at 9:30 p.m.,

-A porta-potty fire on the 2200 block of Oxford at 10:40 p.m.,

-A foliage fire near S. Riverview and E. Paterson St. at 10:50 p.m.,

-A vehicle fire along the 2700 block of Cimarron Dr. at about 2 a.m., and

-A trash can on fire along the 2900 block of Cimarron Dr.

The fires were put out quickly, which limited the damage, KDPS said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call investigators at (269) 337-8139. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100, or by using the "P3Tips app.