MSP troopers find loaded Draco firearm after traffic stop, foot pursuit; 18-year-old arrested

Michigan State Police say a convicted felon was arrested and a loaded Draco firearm was seized after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

According to MSP's Sixth District, troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding on US-131 near 32nd Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The passenger, an 18-year-old Grand Rapids man, gave a false name to troopers, fought with them and fled on foot. He was later apprehended after a brief pursuit.

When searching the vehicle, troopers found the weapon inside a backpack.

The suspect is lodged at the Kent County Jail on nine felony charges.

Another dangerous weapon off the streets! Grand Rapids Post troopers arrested a convicted felon and seized a loaded Draco firearm with a destroyed serial number.

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