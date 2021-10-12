MSP: Phone scam demands money while posing as Michigan State Police

WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan State Police are warning West Michigan residents of a new phone scam making the rounds.

The caller claims to work for MSP, telling the recipient that a warrant is out for their arrest and that they owe money, according to troopers.

MSP wishes to remind everyone that troopers would never solicit money over the phone.

Those who receive such calls are advised to hang up immediately and refrain from imparting their personal information or account numbers.

Click here for more information on common scams.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube