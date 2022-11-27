MSP is looking for a shooter after reports of windows were shot at on US 131

Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting on US-131 in Grand Rapids.

Troopers say there were two reports from drivers late Saturday night near 44th and 76th streets

MSP says one person was hit in the shoulder, enough to cause a welt.

Also, one driver had their back window shot out.

Based on injuries and descriptions, detectives believe the gun used was a BB or pellet gun.

Investigators are now looking for a dark color Jeep Grand Cherokee.

If you know anything about this Michigan State Police would like to hear from you.

