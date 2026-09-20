Motorcyclist injured during crash with pickup truck on US-31 in Spring Lake Township

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after crashing with a pickup truck in Spring Lake Township Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on US-31 near Taft Street, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Investigators say a 21-year-old Spring Lake man was on a Yamaha motorcycle in the left lane on US-31 when a 70-year-old man from Montague was driving a farm pickup truck in the right lane. The pickup truck merged into the left lane and caused the motorcycle to crash into the rear of the pickup truck.

The 21-year-old man was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The 70-year-old man and a passenger didn't report any injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

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