Motorcyclist dies after crash involving SUV in downtown Plainwell

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in downtown Plainwell.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash Tuesday afternoon and began providing medical care at the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries, according to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety.

Officials have not released the identities of those involved as investigators work to notify family members.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, saw the motorcycle or SUV before the collision, or has video footage from the downtown area to contact the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at 269-685-9858 or Detective John Varley at 269-720-0621.

Authorities said even small details could help investigators determine what led to the crash.

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