More than 100 Michigan soldiers deploy to southern border to support Trump’s immigration agenda

LANSING, Mich. — More than 100 Michigan soldiers will deploy to the southwest border to help immigration agents enforce President Trump’s immigration agenda.

The soldiers, assigned to the Michigan Army National Guard’s (MIARNG) 1432nd Engineer Company, based out of Kingsford and Gladstone, gathered with their families at Escanaba High School in October for a departure ceremony ahead of their deployment, according to Michigan Army National Guard officials.

Operating under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, the soldiers will provide mission-enhancing support to CBP’s border security operations, enabling federal agents to carry out their law enforcement responsibilities, according to a news release. The soldiers are anticipated to be deployed for up to a year, officials said.

Sgt. Brayden Stephan/(U.S. Army National Guard photo

"Our Soldiers stand ready to answer the call to serve wherever they are needed," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "We are proud of the professionalism and dedication these Soldiers will bring to this mission, and we recognize the families and loved ones who provide unwavering support throughout their service."

This marks the seventh deployment of Michigan National Guard personnel to the southwest border since 2020. Previous deployments were authorized in 2020 and 2025 under President Donald Trump and in 2021, 2022 and 2024 under former President Joe Biden.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube