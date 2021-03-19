VIDEO: Bump inside Dave & Buster's turns into violent attack outside with pickup truck

UTICA (WXYZ) — When two men bumped into each other inside a Dave & Buster's restaurant in Utica Wednesday night, it didn't end with an apology. Hard feelings then led to a fistfight.

Both men were asked to leave the restaurant but for one man, it still wasn't over.

"The suspect told the victim that he'd be waiting for him outside. That threat wasn't taken seriously," said Utica Police Det. Sgt. Greg Morabito.

Someone sitting in a vehicle outside the restaurant was recording on a cell phone what happened next.

On the video, you see a few men walking near the restaurant and then a white pickup truck with a cap racing straight for them.

The pickup truck pins two of the men against the concrete side of the building and the vehicle remains there for two to three seconds before reversing into the parking lot.

"This guy just ran somebody down and shoved him up against a building with a motor vehicle. We don't know what else he's capable of doing," said Morabito, who is urging anyone with information on the suspect to contact them even if they want to remain anonymous.

The two men who were hit were conscious and able to walk just after the assault.

"There doesn't appear to be any serious injuries, but this could have been deadly," Morabito said.

Utica police said there appears to be rust over the wheel well on the front passenger side of the suspect's white pickup truck, possibly a GMC, that they are now trying to locate.

We're told the suspect was pushing a stroller at the restaurant and he was there with a woman and two children. Police said they all left together and believe they were all seated in the pickup truck when the driver drove the vehicle into the victims and the wall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Utica police at 586-731-2345

