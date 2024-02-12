Stronger Warrior Foundation announces $6K grants for disabled veterans

MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Stronger Warrior Foundation (SWF) says they are accepting applications for the Adaptive Warrior Grant which provides up to $6,000.00 for home and/or auto modifications for disabled veterans regardless of the disability or how it occurred.

“The Adaptive Warrior program is designed to reach injured Veterans who need modifications for their homes or vehicles. Our goal is to help make a Veteran’s living situation easier; Whether their injury was service related or not,” said Zachary Osaer, Director of Adaptive Warrior. “The program is unique because it aims to help those who may not be getting sufficient monetary assistance for these needed modifications from the VA.“

SWF said the organization will assist applicants throughout the application process, “including but not limited to, guiding each applicant through the application process, setting up contractors and coordinating a day of service after project completion.”

Adaptive Warrior Eligibility



Must be a resident of the United States of America

Must be a Veteran with a disability. It’s not necessary to have a VA rating to apply

Injury occurred in either:



Combat related service

Non-combat related service

Post Service accident

Other eligibility requirements include:



Was not dishonorably discharged from service.

Must have applied for HISA, SHA, and SAH through the VA if applicable. If applied for, you must supply the VA response and amount received for each program applied for.

If the grant is for vehicle modifications or new adaptive vehicle purchase must have applied for Application for Adaptive Equipment—Motor Vehicle (VA Form 10-1394) or Automobile or Other Conveyance and Adaptive Equipment (VA Form 21-4502) respectively.



Within one week of submission, applicants will hear back from the Stronger Warrior Foundation regarding their application.

Open year-round, applications must be submitted by clicking here.

For more information, contact Adaptive Warrior Director, Zac Osaer at zac@strongerwarriorfoundation.org or visit www.strongerwarriorfoundation.org.