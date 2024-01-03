State Capitol evacuated after emailed bomb threat

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) confirmed that the state Capitol was evacuated Wednesday morning after an email was received about a bomb threat.

Lt. Rene Gonzalez with MSP said the threat does not appear to be credible, but they are investigating and K9s are going through the building.

The building was evacuated and will be closed for the rest of the day.

MSP released the following statement on X (formerly Twitter):

"In response to a bomb threat made involving the Michigan State Capitol Building in Lansing, we can confirm a threat was emailed to a general account for the Michigan State Capitol Commission around 7:45 a.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. We are aware of similar threats sent to government agencies across the country. The Capitol was evacuated, the building searched, and the Michigan State Police currently has MSP Canine teams still sweeping the building. Out of an abundance of caution, the Capitol will remain closed for the rest of the day."

Other capitol buildings throughout the country received similar threats on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for additional updates and information.