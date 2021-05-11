President Joe Biden coming to Michigan to visit Ford plant in Dearborn next week

(WXYZ) — President Joe Biden will make his first metro Detroit next week.

Biden will tour be in Dearborn to tour the Ford Rouge Vehicle Center at the historic Dearborn-based Rouge Center.

The tour will happen on May 18, just one day before Ford is set to unveil the all-new, all-electric F-150 Lightning on May 19.

The F-150 Lightning will help usher in a cleaner future and is the truck that will lead Ford—and the entire industry—into a new era of smart, connected, zero-emission vehicles.

More information on his tour is expected to be released later in the week.

This will be Biden's second visit to Michigan since becoming president. He toured the Pfizer facility in West Michigan earlier this year.

