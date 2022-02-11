Tala, Potter Park Zoo's gray wolf, passes away at 13

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo's gray wolf, Tala, has died.

The cause of death was a recurrence of cancer, which has been brought under control by veterinary staff in 2020.

“Though every measure was taken to improve her outlook, Tala succumbed to her condition yesterday,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

Tala was 13 and had been at Potter Park Zoo since 2012. She led a pack of younger males, Kamots and Tikanni.

“Tala lived a long life at Potter Park Zoo (median life expectancy for gray wolves in AZA zoos is 11 years), and will be missed dearly by staff and visitors alike,” the post said.