Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!

The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.

Congratulations to Dennis and Stephenie M of Plainwell who are feeling like 1 in a million! Straits State Park staff celebrated them today as the holder of the DNR's 1 millionth camp night reservation of 2022! #MiDNR #MiStateParks #Camping #ExploreMore #PureMichigan #StateParks pic.twitter.com/Hp38zg5uDb — Michigan State Parks, Trails and Waterways (@MiStateParks) September 2, 2022

