Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022

FbqdLrzXEAkyfz6.jpeg
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
FbqdLrzXEAkyfz6.jpeg
Posted at 1:45 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 13:45:56-04

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!

The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book