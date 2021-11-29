People upset about odor lose decision against Michigan Sugar

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — Residents complaining about foul odors from a sugar beet processor in Bay City have a lost a key decision at the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Michigan Sugar turns beets into sugar. It is accused of depriving people from enjoying their property because of odors.

But the appeals court says Mikkie and Jonathan Morley haven’t exhausted the complaint process at state agencies.

The court also dismissed a separate negligence claim.

Laura Sheets says her law office has been contacted by hundreds of residents.

Michigan Sugar’s attorney says millions of dollars are being spent to control odors under a previous agreement with state regulators.